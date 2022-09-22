Suspected herdsmen kill 14 in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday killed 14 people in Mchia community, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The state has come under ceaseless attacks from cattle prowlers in the last four years.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said it occurred on Wednesday night.

Anene said: “There was an attack in the community on Wednesday night. Our team is already on the ground to assess the situation but they have not sent in a report yet.”

The Special Adviser on Security Matters to the governor, Paul Hamba, told journalists the gunmen invaded the community at about 9:00 p.m.

