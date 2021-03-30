Suspected herdsmen kill 15 in Ebonyi communities | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday night killed at least 15 persons in some communities in Ebonyi State.

The state governor, Dave Umahi, who confirmed the attack to journalists at Obegu, Ishielu local government area of the state, urged security agents to fish out the hoodlums who carried out the attack with AK-47 rifles.

He said: “I got a piece of very shocking news this afternoon about the attack on about four communities of Nkalaha, Obegu, Amaezu, and Umuhuali in Ishielu local government area of the state by AK-47 herdsmen that came on Monday and killed 15 of members of these communities.

“I remembered that about a year ago, we had a situation in which two herdsmen were killed within this same location and immediately the security agencies, the local government chairman and the community leaders all came together to condemn the attack and the killing.

“We immediately asked the security agencies to fish out the people that perpetrated the crime and they did fish them out and as we talk, they are standing trial in Ebonyi State. The community and security agencies appeased the herdsmen and made peace with them.

“And so, it is very shocking that overnight, all the herdsmen in Ishielu local government area vacated the LGA which means that the local herdsmen in Ishielu are part of the conspiracy in the killing of our people. They vacated despite all efforts by the government, the governors of South-East and security agencies have been making to give them full protection not only in the state but in the entire South East.

“We feel so sad that this kind of thing should happen to Ebonyi State, we feel so worried for our country, Nigeria, and we are short of words.”

