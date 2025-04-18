Suspected herdsmen kill 17 in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Thursday killed 17 persons and injured many others in Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Makurdi.

She said five people were killed in Ukum and 12 in Logo LGAs.

Anene said: “On 17/4/2025 at about 21:00hrs, information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded the Sankera axis of Benue State to attack communities around Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area.

“Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP. Steve Yabanet, ordered tactical teams to move to the area and join forces with police officers on ground and other security agencies to forestall the attack.

“Following this order, a team of officers moved to the area and engaged them. While the attackers were being repelled in the early hours of today, they shot sporadically at unsuspecting farmers as they came across them.

“Five persons were recovered at the Gbagir area and taken to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

“Unfortunately, an unsuspected simultaneous attack was carried out in Logo where 12 persons were killed before the arrival of the police, making a total of 17 persons.

“However, security agencies within Sankera axis are still engaging the bandits as they retreat to the forest around the Taraba axis.”

Anene warned social media users reporting unconfirmed reports and inciting the general public to desist from such actions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now