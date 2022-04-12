Suspected herdsmen kill 23 in Benue communities

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday night killed 23 persons in Benue State.

The affected communities are Mbadwem in the Guma local government area of the state and Tiortyu in Tarka LGA.

The state’s governor, Samuel Ortom, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

He said eight persons were killed in Mbadwem and 15 others in Tiortyu.

The governor added that many residents were injured during the attack.

He also renewed his call for the people to defend themselves against the criminals.

The statement read: “At least eight persons were mowed down on Monday night by herdsmen who invaded Mbadwem in Guma local government area and 15 in Tiortyu, Tarka local government area of Benue State.

“It is becoming increasingly glaring every day that my people are now endangered species and so we can no longer wait for help from anywhere.

“My people will have to rise up to the occasion to defend themselves and their heritage.

“We are law-abiding citizens. We have cried for help against these invaders but nothing is forthcoming. We are left alone and it looks like it is a deliberate strategy. Now we have only one option; to defend ourselves or get extinct. This is a case for our survival.”

