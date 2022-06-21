News
Suspected herdsmen kill five in Benue community
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least five people in a fresh attack at Mbagwen community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi, said 10 people had been declared missing while scores of others were injured in the attack which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, who also confirmed the incident, said the gunmen stormed the community on Monday night and continued the attack till the early hours of Tuesday.
He added that they also fire to houses in the community.
READ ALSO: Troops, volunteer guards kill 5 bandits in Benue
Aba said: “The incident happened on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday when some commercial timber dealers went to fetch their timber from the forest.
“They had loaded the timber and were on their way back when they were attacked. They were 15 in number.
“So far, five corpses have been recovered. 10 other people have not been seen. We don’t know whether they have been killed or taken away. They are being searched for as I speak to you.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...