Suspected herdsmen kill five in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least five people in a fresh attack at Mbagwen community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi, said 10 people had been declared missing while scores of others were injured in the attack which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, who also confirmed the incident, said the gunmen stormed the community on Monday night and continued the attack till the early hours of Tuesday.

He added that they also fire to houses in the community.

Aba said: “The incident happened on Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday when some commercial timber dealers went to fetch their timber from the forest.

“They had loaded the timber and were on their way back when they were attacked. They were 15 in number.

“So far, five corpses have been recovered. 10 other people have not been seen. We don’t know whether they have been killed or taken away. They are being searched for as I speak to you.”

