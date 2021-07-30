Suspected herdsmen kill four in Plateau communities

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Friday killed four persons during attacks on two communities in Plateau State.

The hoodlums killed three people in the Nche-Tahu community in Bassa local government area the state and one other in the Gwa-Rim community, Riyom LGA.

The gunmen also razed 10 houses in the Nche-Tahu community.

The Publicity Secretary of the Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Bitrus, confirmed the incident.

He said: “It was last night that the gunmen attacked the Nche-Tahu community in Miango, Bassa LGA and killed three of our people and injured two other persons. 10 houses were burnt to ashes in the same Nche-Tahu village and valuable items and domestic animals carted away by herdsmen.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Gabriel Ubah, also confirmed the attacks.

He said security had been beefed up in the affected areas.

