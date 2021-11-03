Suspected herdsmen kill seven in Adamawa

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday morning killed seven persons at Negga village in Numan local government area of Adamawa State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Yola, said seven other victims sustained injuries in the attack.

According to him, the assailants attacked the community at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said: “Police received signal at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, that there was an attack on Negga community in Numan local government area, a village on the Adamawa-Taraba border.

“According to the First Information Report, the suspected criminals attacked the village while the farming community was asleep.

READ ALSO: Four die in locals, herdsmen clash in Kaduna community

“During the attack believed to be carried out by suspected herdsmen, seven persons were killed, while another seven injured.”

He said police had deployed a special squad to the area, while the injured were taken to Numan General Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman warned that the police had zero tolerance for criminal groups threatening the peace and lives of innocent people of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now