Suspected herdsmen kill seven in Adamawa
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday morning killed seven persons at Negga village in Numan local government area of Adamawa State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Yola, said seven other victims sustained injuries in the attack.
According to him, the assailants attacked the community at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
He said: “Police received signal at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, that there was an attack on Negga community in Numan local government area, a village on the Adamawa-Taraba border.
“According to the First Information Report, the suspected criminals attacked the village while the farming community was asleep.
“During the attack believed to be carried out by suspected herdsmen, seven persons were killed, while another seven injured.”
He said police had deployed a special squad to the area, while the injured were taken to Numan General Hospital for treatment.
The spokesman warned that the police had zero tolerance for criminal groups threatening the peace and lives of innocent people of the state.
