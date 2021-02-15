Suspected herdsmen kill three farmers in Ogun after govt delegation’s visit

Three farmers have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen at Agon-Ojodu in the Yewa-North local government area of Ogun State, a few hours after a government delegation visited the area on Sunday.

The delegation which was led by the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had visited the troubled areas to access the extent of damage following earlier reported invasion by the herders which led to the destruction of the palace of the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, and promised security of lives and property.

However, a few hours after the delegation left, the suspected armed herdsmen reportedly struck and killed the three farmers.

The Eselu of Eseluland, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the herdsmen invaded Agbon-Ojodu in Eseluland in the area, setting ablaze some houses and killed the three farmers.

Oba Akinyemi said his people found three dead bodies of farmers slaughtered by the suspected herdsmen.

“The incident happened few hours after the government delegation which paid a visit to the palace left.

“They should caution them; if they refuse to yield to the warning, I will be forced to lead my people against them. We have had enough. I will declare a total war anywhere we see them”, the monarch said.

