Suspected herdsmen kill three in Benue reprisal attack

Suspected militia herdsmen have killed at least three people when they launched a reprisal attack on the Adaka community in Benue State after unidentified farmers allegedly killed their cows.

The incident which has been confirmed by the state police command, happened on Saturday night after the heavily armed herdsmen invaded the village which is a settlement about 20 kilometres from Makurdi, the state capital, injuring several people in the process.

A resident of the community who did not want his name mentioned said the attackers struck the community after unknown people killed three cows that had strayed into farms and destroyed crops.

“The attackers shot sporadically, injuring several persons in the community while three dead bodies were recovered by the time the killer herdsmen retreated unchallenged,” he said.

The renewed killings is coming two months after similar attacks in Gbeji and Ukohol communities in Ukum and Guma local government areas of the state where about 60 people were massacred.

