Suspected herdsmen kill three in Benue

June 14, 2020
The Benue State Police Command said on Sunday suspected herdsmen killed three persons during an attack on Adama village in Agatu local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attack in a statement in Makurdi, described Adama village as a riverine community with no motorable roads.

She said the command had recovered three dead bodies, adding that more personnel had been deployed to the area to enforce law and order.

The statement read:

“Information received on June 14, 2020, at about 05:30 hours that suspected herdsmen attacked Adama village, a riverine area in Agatu that is not motorable.

“A team of police officers have been deployed to the area but the level of destruction and casualties have not been ascertained.

“Further development will be communicated to you as soon as the team on ground starts sending reports.

“Three corpses have been confirmed so far.”

