Suspected herdsmen kill two, kidnap 20 in Abuja community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Wednesday killed two people and abducted 20 others at a farming community of Rafin Daji in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Residents told journalists on Friday that the abducted victims included women and children.

The spokesman for the FCT police command, Omotayo Oduniyi, who confirmed the incident, said the police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.

He said: “The incident happened at a farming community in Rafin Daji, located between the boundary of Niger and the FCT. The farmers were working on their farms when the gunmen swooped on them.

“Immediately the report reached the command, the combined team of police officers from various tactical and intelligence units of the Command, including Destiny Hunters, Vigilantes, and local hunters was mobilised to search the forest with a view to rescuing the victims.

“We are working seriously to rescue the victims. The officers are on the kidnappers’ trail and we will leave no stone unturned in the efforts to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice.”

