Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill five in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed at least five people during an attack on Anter Mbalagh community in Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents told journalists that an unspecified number of people were also injured in the attack while several others escaped to neighbouring communities.

The attackers also set fire to buildings and destroyed houses in the attack.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Paul Hemba (retd), also confirmed the attack.

He, however, said two people were killed in the incident.

