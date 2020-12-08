Suspected highway robber killed in gun duel –Police

Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a suspected highway robber in a gun duel.

The police in a statement on Monday said the armed robber was shot dead by officers who intercepted a robbery operation along the Sagamu-Ikenne expressway on Sunday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the officers foiled the attack following a distress call at the Ikenne Divisional Headquarters concerning the armed robbers.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ikenne division CSP Ndoukauba Onuma mobilised his patrol team and personnel of 71PMF to the scene.

Read also: Ogun police arrests suspected armed robbers on way to operation

Mr Oyeyemi said the officers engaged the armed robbers “in a gun battle consequent upon which one of the robbers was shot dead while others escaped into the bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Items recovered from the scene are a mock gun, a Toyota Corolla car with registration number KNN 84 TD which was snatched from the owner.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has urged members of the public, especially hospitals and traditional healers to notify the police if they see anybody with gunshot injury in their area as they are likely the armed robbers shot by the police.

Join the conversation

Opinions