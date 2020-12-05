Suspected hoodlums abduct four policemen, shoot DPO in Ogun community

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday abducted four police operatives at Aba Tuntun village in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu -North local government area of Ogun State.

The hoodlums also shot a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who led a police team to maintain peace in the village and rescued three suspects arrested by police during an operation.

Trouble started after the policemen stormed the village and disarmed hoodlums terrorizing the villagers following complaints by the head of the community.

In a petition to the police, the village head alleged that some people in the community were in possession of firearms and use the weapons to terrorise the villagers.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said three out of the four abducted police officers have been rescued.

He, however, said one Constable Emmanuel Gene was still being held captive by the hoodlums.

He said the three suspects are helping the police in their investigation.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill polytechnic lecturer in Ogun

Oyeyemi said: “The village head had petitioned the police that some hoodlums are in possession of dangerous weapons in the village.

“The DPO led his team to the place with vigilantes and recovered six single-barrel guns, 16 Dane guns, 16 cartridges and arrested the suspects.

“While taking the suspects and the weapons to the station some hoodlums ambushed them and abducted four policemen.

“They shot the DPO in the arm and freed the suspects.

“We have rescued three of the policemen abducted. But we don’t know the whereabouts of the constable among them.

“We have arrested three suspects and they are helping us in the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions