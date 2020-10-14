Suspected hoodlums attack Abuja EndSARS protesters

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday reportedly disrupted the endSARS protests in Abuja.

The hoodlums armed with cutlasses, reportedly invaded the protest venue at Berger junction harassing people and destroying vehicles parked in the area.

At least five cars were reportedly destroyed, while an unconfirmed number of the protesters sustained injuries.

A video shared by a comedian, Mr Macaroni, on Twitter shows a man whose car had been damaged lamenting his plight.

