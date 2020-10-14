Latest Metro

Suspected hoodlums attack Abuja EndSARS protesters

October 14, 2020
Suspected hoodlums attack Abuja EndSARS protesters
By Ripples Nigeria

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday reportedly disrupted the endSARS protests in Abuja.

The hoodlums armed with cutlasses, reportedly invaded the protest venue at Berger junction harassing people and destroying vehicles parked in the area.

Read also: Police denies arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

At least five cars were reportedly destroyed, while an unconfirmed number of the protesters sustained injuries.

A video shared by a comedian, Mr Macaroni, on Twitter shows a man whose car had been damaged lamenting his plight.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */