Suspected hoodlums attack, destroy RRS vehicles in Lagos (Video)

A video has emerged on Twitter showing suspected hoodlums attacking and destroying a police vehicle belonging to the Lagos police unit called Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

He tweeted “Happening now on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba. Thugs are attacking RRS. #EndSARS.”

The video shows the hoodlums throwing stones at the vehicle, which the driver, a policeman, had to abandon and run off on foot.

See video below:

Happening now on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba. Thugs are attacking RRS. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/O9CymaxJrI — Matt (@martinsobekpa) October 19, 2020

