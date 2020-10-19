Latest Politics

Suspected hoodlums attack, destroy RRS vehicles in Lagos (Video)

October 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A video has emerged on Twitter showing suspected hoodlums attacking and destroying a police vehicle belonging to the Lagos police unit called Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

He tweeted “Happening now on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba. Thugs are attacking RRS. #EndSARS.”

The video shows the hoodlums throwing stones at the vehicle, which the driver, a policeman, had to abandon and run off on foot.

