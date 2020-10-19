A video has emerged on Twitter showing suspected hoodlums attacking and destroying a police vehicle belonging to the Lagos police unit called Rapid Response Squad (RRS).
Read also: #EndSARS protesters block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
He tweeted “Happening now on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba. Thugs are attacking RRS. #EndSARS.”
The video shows the hoodlums throwing stones at the vehicle, which the driver, a policeman, had to abandon and run off on foot.
See video below:
Happening now on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba. Thugs are attacking RRS. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/O9CymaxJrI
— Matt (@martinsobekpa) October 19, 2020
- Suspected hoodlums attack, destroy RRS vehicles in Lagos (Video) - October 19, 2020
- #EndSARS protesters block Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway - October 19, 2020
- Protesters storm Benin prison, free inmates (Video) - October 19, 2020