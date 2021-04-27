Suspected hoodlums burn Federal High Court, Abakaliki | Ripples Nigeria

The worrisome trend of pillage and arson in South-East Nigeria continues as suspected hoodlums set ablaze a part of the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ebonyi, Mrs Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident on Tuesday while stating that no arrest had been made.

However, investigations have commenced in order to unravel the event while bringing the culprits to justice, Odah clarified.

“Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday wielding dangerous weapons stormed the federal high court premises and burnt part of the building.

“Though no arrest has been made, an investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has promised to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Odah said.

Meanwhile, a detachment of the Nigerian Mobile Police (MOPOL) has been drafted to the area to secure the court premises.

