Suspected IPOB members burn police station in Ebonyi

Suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday attacked and burnt the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The station, located along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway and close to the International market, was set ablaze by the IPOB members, who also destroyed and set ablaze cars, tricycles and motorcycles in the compound.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had called on his members to embark on a clean up exercise/protest around major cities in the southeast and south south geo political zones.

Though the exercise was peaceful in Ikwo local government area, where security agencies allowed them to move around without any confrontation, in Abakaliki, IPOB members, who clearly identified themselves as members of the group, launched an attack on the Police station around 3pm, claiming that some of their members were killed by the Police during last week’s disturbances in front of the station.

As reports about the incident reached Governor David Umahi, he left a function at Old Government House and returned to the New government House.

The state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, who confirmed the attack on the station, said no casualty has been recorded so far in today’s clash

The CP also denied that any member of the group any of the attackers was killed in last week’s clashes, adding that it was the Police who later lost one of its Officers who was injured during last week’s disturbances.

“We are the ones being brutalised. One of the two Policemen that were wounded last week later died”, he said.

However, the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the attackers are not members of the group.

