Suspected killer of Fasoranti’s daughter returned to custody after recovering from COVID-19

The Federal and Ondo State governments have agreed to return one of the suspected killers of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, to the custodial centre after testing negative for COVID-19.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, disclosed this on Monday at the weekly COVID-19 media briefing at the Government House, Akure.

The suspect, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, has been certified free of the virus after two successive tests in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) treatment and testing protocols.

Akeredolu said he had made necessary contacts with the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to hasten the return of the suspect to the custodial centre since charges had been read in respect of the case.

According to him, it is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside the approved custodial centre.

The governor said: “We are already discussing with the minister of interior on the need to move the suspect to the correctional centre, where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the minister will, in no distant time, direct the appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the man’s transfer to the appropriate place.”

Akeredolu expressed optimism that the trial of the two suspects would continue unhindered and described the duo’s escape attempts as worrisome.

