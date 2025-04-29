Suspected killer of police inspector arrested in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have detained a suspect for his alleged involvement in the 2022 killing of a female police inspector at the Ukpo Division in the Dunukofia area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

He alleged that the suspect was part of a group enforcing the illegal sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Ikenga said: “On April 25, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, raided a criminal hideout in Ukpor and arrested a 35-year-old suspect, who hails from Osumoghu Isieke Village in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect and his gang were allegedly planning to enforce the illegal sit-at-home directive the following Monday.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed he was a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“He also admitted that he participated in the 2022 attack on the Ukpo police division, during which Inspector Stella Maris was gruesomely murdered.”

