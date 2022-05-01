Suspected militia attack another Plateau community, kill five, abduct 20

No less than five people including a member of a vigilante group in Wase local government area of Plateau State, have been reportedly killed while over 20 others were abducted by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia.

This comes barely two weeks after eight communities in the same Wase and Kanam local councils were attacked and more than 200 people killed.

According to a Jos-based security personnel who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday on the condition of anonymity, the victims were travelling along the Sabon Gari-Kampani Road in the LGA when they ran into an ambush set up by the bandits who opened fire on their vehicle, killing the five people on the spot before kidnapping the others and whisking them to an unknown destination.

“The incident happened on Friday along the Sabon Gari-Kampani Road when the passenger buses the victims were travelling in ran into an ambush set up by the terrorists.

“The villagers were returning home from a market when they ran into the ambush.

“The militia opened fire on the vehicles and killed five of the passengers instantly, among them a member of a vigilante group.

“More than 20 other passengers were kidnapped as the terrorists conducted a stop and search operation on the road”, the source revealed.

The state police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Ubah, when contacted, said the command was aware of the incident and reinforcements of combat ready operatives have since been drafted to the area to restore order and rescue the abducted victims.

