Suspected militia sack Benue communities, kill 25

Gunmen suspected to be militia, on Saturday, went on the rampage in some communities in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State where they killed over 25 natives, burnt down homes and sent thousands fleeing to safely.

According to the Benue State Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene who confirmed the attacks in a text message, the affected communities include “Imande Mbakange and other neighbouring communities in the Mbacher council ward in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.”

Anene said though she has gotten reports of the attacks, the details were yet to be recieved from the police in the area.

“Incident confirmed but details are yet to be received please,” SP Anene wrote.

A native of one of the affected communities who gave his name as Terwase, told newsmen that the assailants in large numbers, rode into the communities on motorcycles in the early hours of Saturday, and began attacking the residents who were still in their beds.

READ ALSO:Suspected herdsmen kill nine in Benue communities

“The gunmen came in their numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically in the process killed several people,” Terwase narrated.

Also confirming the invasion, Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Atera Alfred, however, said the attacks were carried out by local bandits in the area.

“It is true, some gunmen attacked Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council ward. The attackers were local bandits, not herdsmen,” said Alfred

He added that several corpses had been recovered but awaiting the security operatives that have gone to the area.

“The report I got from the area was that some corpses have been recovered but security operatives are still in the bush until they come back with detailed report before we can get a total number of casualties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now