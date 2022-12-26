Suspected murderer of Lagos lawyer in police service for 33 years – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday demanded more details on the alleged murder of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem.

Raheem, who was returning from a Christmas outing with other members of a family, was hit by a bullet fired by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah on Christmas Day.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Habeeb Lawal, NBA described the lawyer’s murder as deplorable.

It also revealed the identity of the affected police officer as ASP Drambi Vandi.

The suspect, according to NBA, has been with the police for 33 years.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Bar Association deplores the cold-blooded murder of our member, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, by an officer of the Nigerian Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

“The NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), upon receiving the sad news, made efforts to get across to the husband of our deceased member who understandably has been unavailable to answer calls.

“Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken the initiative to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member.

“In this regard, the NBA is able to report that the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi, who has been in the police service for 33 years.

“While the NBA acknowledges the sympathy and regret of the police authorities over this incident, the NBA president has demanded that the police officially disclose and immediately release fuller details of the errant officer and other officers responsible for this heinous act.”

