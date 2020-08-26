Suspected Oyo serial killer murdered another woman after escape —Police

The Oyo State Police Command said on Wednesday suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe killed another person in Akinyele local government area of the state after he escaped from police custody.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, who disclosed this while parading Shodipo alongside other suspects at the command headquarters in Ibadan, said the suspect escaped from police custody on August 11 and killed one Mrs. Funmilayo Oladeji at her home two days later.

He added that the suspect would be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) soon.

Enwonwu said: “Upon interrogation, he explained that he managed to escape from custody when an Inspector attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Mokola, gave him the permission to take his bath within the premises of the station.

READ ALSO: Police re-arrest serial ritual killer who escaped from custody in Oyo

“He also confessed that on August 13 at about 2:30 p.m., he attacked one Mrs. Funmilayo Oladeji in her house at Onikeke community in Akinyele.

“The suspect said he inflicted machete injury on the woman’s head and left her in the pool of her blood.”

“When Shodipe was asked where he went to after his escape, he said he went to Akinyele again and confessed that he killed another victim there.”

The suspect later told journalists he killed the woman with a machete.

He said: “I inflicted a machete cut on her head.”

Join the conversation

Opinions