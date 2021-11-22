Suspected pirates attack fishermen, cart away outboard engines in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates on Friday attacked fishermen and carted away four outboard engines at Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The fishermen’s counsel, Ogunbiyi Oluwajuwon, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said that one of the fishermen who jumped into the river to escape the bullets fired by the gunmen has not been found.

He said: “The fishermen were attacked on Friday night, November 19, on the sea. The gunmen attacked four separate boats and carted away four outboard engines at gunpoint.”

The lawyer urged governments at all levels to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges faced by fishermen in the state.

Olajuwon added: “We are calling on the state and Federal governments as a matter of urgency to find a lasting solution to this crisis. Security is the paramount duty of any government as no economic activities can thrive in a hostile environment.

“We are sitting on a ticking time bomb that can exacerbate into another serious security breach and concern in the Niger Delta region as a whole. Time to act is now.”

