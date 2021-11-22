Metro
Suspected pirates attack fishermen, cart away outboard engines in Akwa Ibom
Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates on Friday attacked fishermen and carted away four outboard engines at Ibaka in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State.
The fishermen’s counsel, Ogunbiyi Oluwajuwon, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday, said that one of the fishermen who jumped into the river to escape the bullets fired by the gunmen has not been found.
He said: “The fishermen were attacked on Friday night, November 19, on the sea. The gunmen attacked four separate boats and carted away four outboard engines at gunpoint.”
The lawyer urged governments at all levels to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges faced by fishermen in the state.
READ ALSO: Nigerian military dismisses report on killing of fishermen in North-East airstrike
Olajuwon added: “We are calling on the state and Federal governments as a matter of urgency to find a lasting solution to this crisis. Security is the paramount duty of any government as no economic activities can thrive in a hostile environment.
“We are sitting on a ticking time bomb that can exacerbate into another serious security breach and concern in the Niger Delta region as a whole. Time to act is now.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...