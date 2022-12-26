News
Suspected political thugs attack SDP secretariat in Rivers
Suspected political thugs on Monday morning attacked the Social Democratic Party (SDP) secretariat in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that the group stormed the building with dangerous weapons, including axe and machetes at about 7:00 a.m. for the demolition job.
The SDP governorship candidate in the state, Magnus Abe, who confirmed the incident in a terse statement issued by his media aide, Parry Benson, described it as unfortunate.
Read also:SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, meets CAN, bemoans Nigeria’s leadership crisis
He said the incident would not derail his plan of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state.
The secretariat was slated for commissioning on Monday.
Abe had previously accused the Rivers State government of harassing his supporters across the state.
The statement read: “The SDP secretariat in Nonwa Tai, Tai LGA, due for inauguration today – Monday, December 26, 2022, was destroyed in the early hours of today by suspected political thugs.”
