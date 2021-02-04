Latest Metro

Suspected ritual killer arrested in attempt to sacrifice minor

February 4, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

A suspected ritual killer ran out of luck while trying to sacrifice a nine-year-old girl in the Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The minor was declared missing after she went to dispose of refuse in a nearby bush.

A source from Ibaa community said the suspect took the minor to an abandoned house, tied her with white cloths, applied white clay on her body, while a coffin was already stationed for the ritual purpose when he was caught.

The minor was rescued by some soldiers during a search, and handed over to the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I can confirm it. He has been transferred to the SCIID under the directive of the state Commissioner of Police for further investigation,” Omoni added.

