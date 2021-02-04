Suspected ritual killer arrested in attempt to sacrifice minor

A suspected ritual killer ran out of luck while trying to sacrifice a nine-year-old girl in the Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The minor was declared missing after she went to dispose of refuse in a nearby bush.
A source from Ibaa community said the suspect took the minor to an abandoned house, tied her with white cloths, applied white clay on her body, while a coffin was already stationed for the ritual purpose when he was caught.
Read also: DPO arrested in Rivers for allegedly conspiring to allow ritual killer escape
The minor was rescued by some soldiers during a search, and handed over to the police.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.
“Yes, I can confirm it. He has been transferred to the SCIID under the directive of the state Commissioner of Police for further investigation,” Omoni added.
- Late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman nominated for posthumous Golden Globe awards - February 4, 2021
- FG to rebase Nigeria’s economy after two recessions in five years - February 4, 2021
- Maina’s son, Faisal, jumps bail, flees to US - February 4, 2021