Suspected ritualist beheads teenager in Bauchi

A 22-year old man, Musa Hamza, has been arrested by the Bauchi police for allegedly beheading a teenager and dismembering his body in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

Wakil, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in the statement made available to journalists on Monday night disclosed that all the buried parts of the victim were exhumed for medical examination.

He said: “On the 21st December 2020 at about 9.30am, detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested one Musa Hamza (22) of Unguwar Wake village, Alkaleri L.G.A, who lured one Adamu Ibrahim (17) of the same address, into the outskirt of the village forest and killed him with a stick and then beheaded him.

“He forcefully gorged his two eyes, burnt the body and head and buried them separately in a shallow grave located in a nearby bush.

“During the investigation, all the buried human parts were exhumed and taken to General Hospital Alkaleri for medical examination where the medical doctor certified that the body parts had been removed.”

He added that upon interrogation, “The two eyes were recovered from the principal suspect, who voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime and was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for a ritual to enable him to be rich.”

He stated that the investigation is on-going after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction.

