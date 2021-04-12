Suspected ritualist on the run after killing food vendor | Ripples Nigeria

A yet to be identified suspected ritualist is on the run after allegedly killing and chopping off the head and hands of a female food vendor in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the police disclosed on Sunday.

The state police Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola in a statement on Sunday said that the incident happened on Saturday and police were on the trail of the assailant.

Ms Opalola, a superintendent of police, explained that the woman, known as Iya Elekuru, was lured into a building by her killer, under the pretence that he wanted to buy food from her.

“The woman hawking food was lured inside a house and was brutally murdered.

“The suspect chopped off her head and hand and then he fled the scene with the mutilated body parts. Our men have, however, evacuated the body of the woman.

“The son of the victim has also claimed the corpse and buried her according to Islamic rites.

“Irate youths have, however, razed the building where the woman was killed and police efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.” The police spokesperson said.

