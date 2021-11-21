Suspected ritualists kill Almajiri pupil in Bauchi

Suspected ritualists have killed an 11-year-old Almajiri pupil simply identified as Yunus in Bauchi State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmad Wakil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the assailants smashed the victim’s skull and removed the brain along Kofar Wambai area in the Bauchi metropolis.

He said: “Police received a distress call from a good Samaritan that unknown persons have used a stone to break the skull of an Almajiri pupil.

“Two Quranic school pupils – Muhd Yunusa (11) and Aminu Yusuf (12) – were deceived by unknown persons who used a stone to break the skull of Yunus and escaped to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Kano govt arrests 200 street beggars, Almajiris

“Immediately the police received the call, they went to the scene of the incident and met Yunus lying in a pool of blood. They took him to the specialist Hospital in Bauchi for treatment where the doctor on duty certified him dead.

”The State Commissioner of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Divisional Police Officer, A Division, to act with immediate effect and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book.

He, however, advised parents to monitor the movement of their children and not to allow them to answer calls from strangers in the name of giving them something.”

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now