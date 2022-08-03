Suspected terrorists ambush, injure Police AIG, Madaki, kill orderly

Yet to be identified gunmen believed to be bandits operating in the Lame/Burra forest in Bauchi state on Tuesday attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Madaki injuring him and killing one of his Police Escorts.

Reports have it that the convoy which was on its way out of Bauchi to Abuja on an official engagement was attacked by the terrorists in the Barde – Jagindi area of Kaduna State at about 2.30pm.

A reliable source at the Zone 12 headquarters in Bauchi told our Correspondent that AIG Audu Madaki was shot at and injured during the attack while his Orderly was shot dead.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja while security has been beefed up around the Zone just as another source revealed that armed Police personnel have been drafted to the area to comb the bush in order to fish out the terrorists.

All efforts to get confirmation of the incident officially from the Zonal PPRO, Thomas Goni failed as he neither picked up the phone when his number was called severally, nor replied to the sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile phone number.

By Yemi Kanji

