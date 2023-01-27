Suspected terrorists kill popular Adamawa pastor

A popular pastor in Adamawa State, Apostle Jerry Hinjari, has been reportedly murdered by suspected terrorists who invaded his residence on Thursday night.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the killing of Hinjari who was the presiding pastor of Christ Nation International, Yola, said he was murdered after he was forcibly taken from his residence, near Eagles Path, Army Barracks Road, in Yola.

“Yes, I can confirm that he (Hinjari) was kidnapped on Wednesday and his remains were discovered the following day.

“About now, the Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, has sponsored an investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act. We assure the good people of the state that the perpetrators would be brought to justice,” Nguroje said in a statement.

A family member of the deceased who spoke with journalists on Friday, said the terrorists stormed the clergyman’s house at about 12am on Thursday and forcefully took him away.

“When they forced their way into the living room, he asked them to name whatever they wanted he would give them, but they didn’t say a word; instead, they took him away.

“We found his lifeless body around the Malkohi Displaced Persons’ camp, on the way to Mayo-Ine,” the family member said.

