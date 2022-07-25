Suspected terrorists reportedly ambush presidential guard troops, injure three soldiers

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists reportedly attacked members of the 7 Battalion, the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade and injured three soldiers in Abuja.

Sources said on Monday the operatives were on a routine patrol along the Kubwa-Bwari road when they ran into the ambush at about 4:00 p.m. on July 24.

The injured soldiers are receiving treatment at an army hospital in Abuja.

The 7 Battalion is a strategic unit under the Guards Brigade, providing security for the president.

