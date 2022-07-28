News
Suspected terrorists reportedly attack military checkpoint along Niger-Abuja highway
Suspected terrorists reportedly attacked a military checkpoint near Zuma rock along the Abuja-Niger highway, Suleja, on Thursday.
The incident caused gridlock in the area with personnel of the Nigerian Army carrying out a clearance operation along the busy highway.
READ ALSO: Police foils kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja highway
However, it has not been ascertained if any casualty was recorded in the attack.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had on Monday warned on planned attack by terrorists in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and three other states in the country.
Abuja had come recorded a few attacks in the last few weeks.
Members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) attacked the Kuje correctional centre, Abuja, on July 5 and freed hundreds of inmates detained in the facility.
Terrorists attacked troops of the 7 Battalion, Guards Brigade, along the Kubwa-Bwari Road, Abuja, last weekend and killed three soldiers.
