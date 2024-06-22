Suspected vandal electrocuted in Benue

A suspected vandal, Inalegwu Elias, was electrocuted when he attempted to vandalise a Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) transformer on Friday night in Benue State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Makurdi.

She said the victim was found hanging on the double transformer poles dead in the Otukpo area of the state.

Also, the Head of Corporate Communications in JED, Mr. Adakole Elijah, said the incident was reported to the police.

He said: “Yes, it happened yesterday night and he got electrocuted. It was a transformer belonging to the computer-based transformer for the JAMB.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected vandal on Third Mainland Bridge

“So, I can confirm that the electrocution is true. It was an obvious attempt to vandalize the transformer. We have a high spate of transformer vandalism in Otukpo town here.

“The truth is that the transformer is properly safeguarded, it’s a pole-mounted transformer.

”So, for someone to climb, it beats my imagination. That tells you it was deliberate, a clear case of vandalism.

”I’m sure he went with a very terrible motive and unfortunately, he has paid with his life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now