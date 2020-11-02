Suspects arrested over abduction of Oyo council chairman

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspects who allegedly abducted a local council chairman in the state.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Monday while addressing top police officers at the State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the state capital.

Although the Police Command has not made the details of the arrest public, Governor Makinde commended them for the good job done.

It would be recalled that the Chairman, Iganna Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Oyo State, Mr. Jacob Adeleke, was reported to have been kidnapped on Monday October 26, 2020.

He was said to have been kidnapped along with his driver on Sunday evening along Iseyin-Ado Awaye Road, on his way to Ibadan for a scheduled meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday morning.

The kidnappers demanded the sum of N200million to release the council boss.

The duo were however reportedly released on Friday. It could not be confirmed if any ransom was paid to facilitate the release.

