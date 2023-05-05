Suspended Adamawa REC reportedly granted bail, movement restricted to FCT

The suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, who was recently arrested by the police, had been granted administrative bail by the police.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Yunusa-Ari has been undergoing interrogation after his arrest by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team.

A report by Vanguard, quoting top sources, also indicated that two of the National Commissioners and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC} arrested in connection with the Adamawa governorship election controversy were freed to go.

The REC and others were reportedly asked to deposit their travel passports; with their movement restricted within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The sources also disclosed that a Senator stood surety for Yunusa-Ari after he was interrogated for three days while in the custody of the police, which was personally handled by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

A top source quoted by the report, said: “Our investigators have interacted with the REC, some INEC National Commissioners and other officials undergoing interrogation. We have asked the affected officials to submit their travailing documents.

“The REC promised to drop his passport at the Force Headquarters yesterday.

“And if it is necessary to arraign any of the officials after the conclusion of the ongoing investigation, it will be easier.

“In line with the law and international best practices, the police have granted bail to the REC, the National Commissioners and all officials under investigation. They have been released accordingly.

“The bail surety for the REC is a Senator.

“But all those quizzed got an advisory to limit their media visibility for unfettered investigation.”

Speaking on the wisdom behind the bail granted the REC and others, the source said: “With the involvement of the IGP and his management team, you can determine the commitment attached to this case. Granting bail will not hamper the investigation.

“There were allegations and counter-allegations on nocturnal meetings, choice dinner and bribery scandal during the elections.

“Detectives will look into this dimension of influence peddling and bribery. The scope of investigation will be widened. “

