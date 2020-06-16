Suspended airline tags Naira Marley ‘useless bunch of people’, says it thought it was Babatunde Fashola

Controversial artiste, Azeez Babatunde, aka Naira Marley, has become another subject of controversy, following an apology letter by an aviation company that described him as “useless, saying it mistook him for the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

An aviation company, Executive Jets Services Limited had it’s operations suspended by the federal government for flying the artist to Abuja, in contravention of covid-19 lockdown directives.

But in a letter of apology, the airline described leader of the Marlian group movement and Kim Oprah who were on the flight, as “a bunch of useless people.”

Read also: Nigerian govt suspends airline for flying singer Naira Marley

Following its suspension, the management of the aviation company in a letter on Monday addressed to the Federal Ministry of Aviation admitted and apologised for flying singer Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert.

In the letter on Monday, Sam Iwu, the company’s chief executive officer, said “So on Saturday morning 13th June, 2020 my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge as a rule passenger manifest is always sent to me before any departure, when I went through the manifest and I saw FASHOLA BABATUNDE I thought it was the Honorable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men, so we decided to do the flight since (he) is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.”

Clips of the singer’s performance at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja went viral amid measures by Nigerian government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

