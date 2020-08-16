Suspended monarch begs Gov Obiano for forgiveness

Igwe MacAnthony Okonkwo, who was suspended alongside 11 others by the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, for traveling without permission has begged for forgiveness.

Igwe Okonkwo is the monarch of Alor Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He and the other suspended traditional rulers were said to have travelled to Abuja, reportedly with Prince Arthur Eze, an international oil magnate, without first informing Governor Obiano of their trip.

Following the development, the Obiano government on Friday, August 14, announced in a statement by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Greg Obi that the 12 monarchs, who were part of the trip to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, had been suspended for one year.

At a press conference on Saturday, Igwe Okonkwo tendered an unreserved apology to Obiano and the state’s Traditional Rulers’ Council.

He acknowledged that the trip to Abuja without the governor being informed violated certain rules guiding the operation of monarchs in the state.

“It was a serious slip on my part not to have informed the government about the trip to Abuja before embarking on it. I therefore tender an unreserved apology,” Igwe Okonkwo said.

He is the only monarch among those suspended, who had come to beg for forgiveness.

Okonkwo was said to have received financial inducement and gifts to participate in the trip.

He, however, denied the allegation and explained that the money he was seen counting was meant for his driver and other aides for their upkeep.

He said, “How can they call it a bribe? What kind of bribe is that? That is total fallacy? I was counting out money for my driver and other aides for fuel and their welfare.

“I have never taken any bribe in my life from anybody. But if I wish to do so, you have to pack Ghana-Must-Go bags of dollars up to 10 or 20, if I receive them, then you will be talking about bribes..

”Secondly, Ndi Igwe do not have constitutional right to remove the governor or do anything to him. We are not lawmakers who have such constitutional rights”, he stated.

