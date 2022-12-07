Entertainment
Suspended Nigerian-born Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, splits from Hollywood actress, Nia Long
Nia Long and Ime Udoka have announced their separation less than three months after news of the NBA coach’s alleged affair leaked.
According to the actress’s agent, Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, who began dating in 2009, are “no longer together but remain totally dedicated to co-parenting their son [Kez].”
The Boston Celtics stated in September that Udoka will be punished for cheating on his fiancée with a female employee, which led to the couple’s breakup.
READ ALSO:Next Celtics boss, Ime Udoka, set to become first-ever Nigerian head coach in NBA
Udoka was suspended after the organization revealed at a press conference that he had broken “team policies.”
Long has since spoken out about the “devastating” impact the alleged affair has had on their 11-year-old son.
“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” the actress revealed.
“He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” she continued, adding that “no one” from the organization even called to check in on their family.
Following news of his affair, Udoka — who was suspended from the Celtics for one year — apologized to the organization and his family in a statement shared to Twitter.
The former couple, who welcomed their son in 2011, got engaged in 2015.
