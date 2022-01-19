Suspended NPA boss, Hadiza Usman, speaks on location of unremitted funds amid probe

The former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, has denied claims that she didn’t remit funds into the federal government‘s accounts during her tenure.

Usman had been suspended from the position on the recommendation of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. President Muhammadu Buhari approved her ouster from NPA in May 2021, having joined in 2016, over N44 billion alleged unremitted tax and N88 billion Naira admin spending.

Following her exit, an administrative panel was set up to investigate activities of NPA under Usman. While a conclusion hasn’t been made on the probe, last week, reports emerged that Usman had been allegedly indicted.

It was circulated that the former port authority head would be mandated to remit series of funds: N40 billion, $921.61 million, and £289.931.82 to the accounts of the federal government.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, Usman said there was no iota of truth in the report, and that the NPA should have countered the claim, reason she didn’t react immediately it was circulated.

“Ordinarily, the NPA should clear the air about these allegations, and for this reason, I have refused to make any comments since the news broke.” she said, adding that, “However, it is becoming more apparent that tarnishing my image is the primary mission of promoters of the story.”

According to the co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign group, if there was any fund yet to be remitted to the federal government during her period, then the money was still in the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

She challenged anyone with contradicting evidence to step forward, “I make bold to say that this report is untrue and a fallacy from the imagination of anyone spreading the falsehood. I also challenge anyone with proofs of this allegation to present them in public.”

Usman clarified in her statement that, “The truth is that even if there are monies unremitted into the federal government’s accounts, these monies will remain in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) where all revenues generated by the Authority domicile.”

The former enterprise officer at Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said there will be explanation for any audit queries directed to her, “In addition, the Authority will have explanations for any audit queries that may arise, whenever they do.”

