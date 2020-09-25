SUSPENSION FROM APC: Fayemi responds, says it's a joke, action of impersonators | Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has described his alleged suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “joke taken too far.”

He stated this in a statement on Friday by his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

A faction of the Ekiti State ruling party, said to be loyal to Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier on Friday announced Fayemi’s suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The development was an apparent response to the sacking of Ojudu and 10 other party members, who were suspended by the faction loyal to the governor on Thursday for allegedly “contravening” the party’s directive.

But Governor Fayemi, in the statement by Oyebode, wondered why the group could hide under their recent suspension to announce a ”dubious suspension”, adding that they lacked the authority to suspend him.

“While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.”

“The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.

“Governor Fayemi however remains unperturbed by these antics of suspended members.

“Well-meaning members of the public as well as members of APC are urged to disregard the news of the purported suspension as it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.

“Dr Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State,” the statement read.

Similarly, the Ekiti State APC chairman loyal to the governor, Paul Omotoso, reacting to the development described the suspension of Fayemi as a comedy of the absurd.

In a statement by the party’s director of media, Sam Oluwalana, Omotoso asked all those who signed the purported suspension of the governor to deny the publication with immediate effect.

“The attention of the Ekiti State APC SEC has been drawn to the publication which is in circulation in the social media titled, “Dr Kayode Fayemi Anti-Party Activities” purportedly signed by the following people: Senator Tony Adeniyi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Congressman Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Robinson Ajiboye, Hon. Oye Ojo, Hon. Dr Adewale Ominrin, Hon. Femi Adeleye

“We hereby call for the confirmation or denial of the said publication by the purported signatories between now and the close of work today, September 25, 2020”, Omotoso said.

