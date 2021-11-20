Suspicion among Nigerians, reason for poor leaderships —Lawan

The Senate President has explained that the distrust amongst Nigerians due to tribal affiliations is one of the reason for the recurrent appalling leadership in the country.

Lawan also criticised politicians for creating tension in the country for their selfish aims.

Lawan stated this at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s Policy Dialogue on Democracy and Unity of the State on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the endless discourse over rotational power was due to distrust amongst tje stakeholders and that what Nigeria needs was a “leader that will give sense to the people and provide everything within the constraint of resources.”

He added: “When we have a marriage and there is mutual suspicion between the parties, that means the marriage may begin to suffer a bit. What we need is to be open as leaders to all manners of people. And we shouldn’t allow suspicion among us because when political leaders allow for suspicion among themselves, the outcome is that the ethnic nationalities will behave the same way.

“Our major problem is the suspicion between the different ethnic groups. Otherwise, why will someone bother where the president comes from? Let the president come from anywhere but what we need is leadership that will give sense to the people and provide everything within the constraint of resources that the people need. But when we suspect each other, that is when people crawl back to their ethnic enclaves.”

Lawan suggested that leaders must continue to unite and engage one another to make the country a better place.

According to him, the country could be great if the political class decided to be selfless and honest.

