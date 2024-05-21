Suswam says no to do-or-die stance in race for PDP chairmanship position

Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former Governor of Benue State and contender for seat of national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has adopted a conciliatory tone ahead of the party’s forthcoming election.

Speaking at the party’s expanded caucus meeting in Makurdi on Monday, Suswam emphasized that he did not view the chairmanship election as a do-or-die affair. Instead, his priority was to build a strong and vibrant party capable of winning future elections.

He said, “If it works (election ) in my favour, I will get it, but if it doesn’t, I will forget about it. We are building a party that is on its knees, we want it to stand on its toes”.

Suswam’s stance marks a departure from the typical cutthroat politics often associated with party leadership contests.

By expressing a willingness to accept the outcome of the election, regardless of the result, he has set a tone of unity and cooperation within the party.

As the PDP prepares for its leadership election, the statement by Suswam offers a glimmer of hope for a more harmonious and democratic process. By prioritizing unity and inclusivity, the party may yet overcome its internal conflicts and emerge as a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

