Suswam slams PDP leadership over secret pacts with Wike, says ‘we were hoodwinked’

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has publicly criticized the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing it of undermining internal democracy and transparency by holding secret meetings with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during a live appearance on ARISE News on Tuesday, Suswam decried what he described as the party’s “lack of leadership,” which, according to him, has deepened the ongoing internal crisis within the opposition party.

His remarks followed Wike’s announcement on Sunday that he was withdrawing from reconciliation efforts within the PDP. Wike blamed his decision on the actions of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, both of whom he accused of sabotaging peace efforts.

But Suswam believes the real issue lies not with Wike’s withdrawal but with the PDP’s top hierarchy and its failure to carry key stakeholders along.

“We were hoodwinked,” Suswam declared. “If people go into a secret meeting and strike a deal, and you later call stakeholders together without disclosing that agreement, you have simply manipulated the process.”

READ ALSO: Global scramble for lithium puts Nigeria on $800m trade trajectory

He alleged that Wike had been part of multiple undisclosed meetings, including one in Lagos and another in Abuja at the residence of a former Senate President, where decisions were made without broader consultation.

“How can we talk about unity and reconciliation when agreements are made in shadows?” he queried. “It’s dishonourable to make commitments and then backtrack or exclude others who matter in the scheme of things.”

The former governor also defended Wike’s decision to withdraw from the process, saying that the onus was on the party’s leadership to act honourably and transparently. “If you enter an agreement with someone, it is only honourable to uphold it. I don’t blame Wike,” he stated. “This is about the leadership’s failure, its lack of sincerity and capacity.”

Suswam, visibly frustrated, underscored that many PDP members, including himself, were kept in the dark. “We are stakeholders,” he emphasized. “We were invited to a meeting led by current governors, including Governor Bala Mohammed. Yet no one disclosed there had been earlier private engagements with Wike. That’s not just a lack of coordination, it’s a betrayal of trust.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now