SWAT officers deployed to states – Minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, said on Friday officers of the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team has been deployed to the state commands.

The police authorities established the SWAT following the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in October last year.

The SWAT officers were subsequently trained at the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School in Nasarawa State.

The minister stated this when he featured on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He said: “The SWAT officers have ended their training and they have been posted to the state police commands that brought them for training. They are there with them and they are performing the functions of the SWAT.”

