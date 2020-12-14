Swaziland PM dies after testing positive for Covid-19

The Prime Minister of Swaziland, Ambrose Dlamini has died four weeks after testing positive for the dreaded Covid-19 disease which has spread across the continent of Africa.

The death of the Prime Minister was confirmed on Sunday by the government of Swaziland which revealed that Dlamini, 52, died yesterday afternoon in a hospital in South Africa after battling with the virus.

In a statement, the government said Dlamini died “while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa”, without giving more details.

“Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in the statement.

The Swaziland PM was among a number of world leaders to have contracted Covid-19 during the pandemic, including US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

