‘Swear you didn’t steal Kaduna funds,’ El-Rufai challenges ex-governors in state

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, challenged his predecessors in the state to prove their innocence of corruption.

El-Rufai, who spoke in his valedictory media chat on the Hausa Service of the Kaduna State Media Corporation, challenged all former governors in the state to swear with the Holy Qur’an that they did not steal the state’s funds while in office.

The governor also defended his performance in office since 2015.

However, El-Rufai has come under scathing criticism over the state government’s handling of the security challenges, including banditry and sectarian violence in Southern Kaduna.

He will hand over to the governor-elect, Uba Sani, on May 29.

He said: “I challenge the past governors, let them face the people of Kaduna State and swear with the Holy Qur’an that they never stole from the government coffers. I can swear I never stole a Kobo from the government coffers.

“I am happy with what we have seen. The work we have started and the quality of the work. I am sure we are going to spend several years enjoying them.”

