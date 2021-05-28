Sweden-based impact accelerator selects 11 African startups. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Sweden-based impact accelerator selects 11 African startups



Norrsken Impact Accelerator in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced selecting eleven African startups.

The startups will gain access to support and potential access to funding.

The 5 year old startup was founded by Niklas Adalberth, one of the founders of Swedish fintech unicorn Klarna.

According to Swedish local media, Norrsken aims to help entrepreneurs solve the world’s greatest challenges.

Today, its ecosystem consists of Norrsken House, a co-working space for over 350 impact entrepreneurs in Stockholm, the Norrsken Founders Fund, and Norrsken VC.

The 11 African startups include four from Kenya, three from Ghana, and another three from Nigeria.

The Nigerian startups include health insurance startup cribMD, ed-tech platform Gradely, and e-health startup WellaHealth.

2. Bond’innov opens application for France-based African startups



France-based association, Bond’innov, has opened applications for a support programme that offers African startups a soft-landing for European expansion.

Since its inception, the initiative supports innovative and responsible entrepreneurship in Africa.

Powered by EiA, the “Bees soft-landing program” aims to select 10 African entrepreneurs to accompany them in the development of their business in Europe.

According to media reports, the three-month soft-landing programme is part of the Enrich in Africa project, initiated and financed by the European Commission.

By way of impact, the initiative brings together a consortium of 12 African and European organisations including Impact Hub, Methys Group, Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) and Startupbootcamp AfriTech.

Hence, the objective is to reconnect the entrepreneurial ecosystems of Africa and Europe, which the programme will do by providing training, help in building partnerships with European institutions, access to co-working space, support in obtaining a Schengen visa, and the chance to meet potential investors.

3. Cape Town launches first online market to support local businesses



Showcasing items from informal traders, vendors, and crafters, the City of Cape Town (COCT) has launched an online market.

Being the City of Cape Town’s first online market product, the initiative seeks to support informal traders and SMEs.

Speaking on the development, Grant Twigg, the COCT’s Mayco Member for Urban Management, explained that the venture was launched in a bid to find innovative solutions to some challenges in the informal sector.

He said: “I am excited to see the City pilot this online market initiative. Reason being, last year July, when the City engaged with the leadership of all informal traders’ associations under the theme, ‘Trading and living amid Covid-19’, we made a commitment to finding innovative ways of doing business and assisting the informal sector with increased economic opportunities to minimise the negative economic impact caused by the pandemic.

“Today’s launch is that commitment in action, and so we call on the public to support these small businesses by browsing and shopping at the Cape Town Online Market.”

