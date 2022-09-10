Swiatek beats Jabeur to win US Open

Polish world number one Iga Swiatek has clinched a third major title by beating Ons Jabeur in the US Open final on Saturday night.

Swiatek now has three Grand Slam titles to her name after two French Open triumphs.

Tunisian fifth seed Jabeur put up a better performance in the second set after a one-sided first set, but her effort was not enough.

Swiatek went on to win 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to secure the season’s final Grand Slam trophy on the New York hard courts.

Read Also: Serena Williams waves farewell after crashing out of US Open

After the game, champion Swiatek said: “I wasn’t expecting a lot. Before this tournament it was such a challenging time. Coming back after winning a Grand Slam is always tricky.

“For sure this tournament was really challenging because it’s New York, it’s so loud, it’s so crazy, there was so many temptations in the city, so many people I have met who are so inspiring.

“Ons, such an amazing tournament and season. I know we’re going to meet many more times and I know you’re going to win many of them, so don’t worry.”

The men’s singles final will take place on Sunday between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now